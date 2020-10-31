Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Stock Position Increased by Empirical Finance LLC

Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 26.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,339 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,349 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the third quarter worth $260,000. Welch Group LLC raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 6.1% during the third quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 35,984 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 156.7% during the third quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 3,547 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the third quarter worth $268,000. Finally, Terril Brothers Inc. raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 5.3% during the third quarter. Terril Brothers Inc. now owns 446,426 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,987,000 after purchasing an additional 22,628 shares during the period. 73.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

In related news, EVP David Hudson Weaver sold 7,416 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.28, for a total transaction of $283,884.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $54,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Raymond James boosted their target price on Truist Financial from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Argus upped their price target on Truist Financial from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Truist Financial from $42.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Truist Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.68.

TFC opened at $42.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $56.76 billion, a PE ratio of 14.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.26 and a 200-day moving average of $37.89. Truist Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $24.01 and a 52-week high of $56.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 16.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 85.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.19%.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.

Recommended Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.