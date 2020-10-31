TrustVerse Price Down 16.3% Over Last Week (TRV)

TrustVerse (CURRENCY:TRV) traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 31st. During the last seven days, TrustVerse has traded 16.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One TrustVerse token can now be purchased for $0.0221 or 0.00000159 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bithumb Global and Cobinhood. TrustVerse has a total market capitalization of $9.28 million and $79,459.00 worth of TrustVerse was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00030409 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00005923 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007216 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00004397 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $533.43 or 0.03849590 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00027358 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.67 or 0.00221341 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

TrustVerse Profile

TrustVerse (CRYPTO:TRV) is a token. It launched on July 5th, 2017. TrustVerse’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 420,720,687 tokens. The official message board for TrustVerse is medium.com/@trustverse_official . TrustVerse’s official website is trustverse.io . TrustVerse’s official Twitter account is @TravelCoins_

Buying and Selling TrustVerse

TrustVerse can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb Global and Cobinhood. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrustVerse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrustVerse should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrustVerse using one of the exchanges listed above.

