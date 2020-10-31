TUI (OTCMKTS:TUIFY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

TUI (OTCMKTS:TUIFY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TUI AG provides tourism services. It offers booking of flights, private jet, hotel accommodation and other tourism services; hotel and apartment accommodation to wholesale customers. The company also provides tour operator services for student trips and language courses, travel experiences and adventures, charter yachts, and skiing and other sporting tours. TUI AG is headquartered in Hanover, Germany. “

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of TUI in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of TUI in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.00.

OTCMKTS TUIFY traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $1.90. 12,862 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,907. TUI has a 12 month low of $1.48 and a 12 month high of $6.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.11, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.14. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.45.

TUI (OTCMKTS:TUIFY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $79.05 million during the quarter. TUI had a negative return on equity of 35.63% and a negative net margin of 11.05%. As a group, analysts anticipate that TUI will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

TUI Company Profile

TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. It operates hotels and resorts under the Robinson, Riu, TUI Blue, Blue Diamond, and TUI Magic Life brands. The company is also involved in the tour operation and airlines businesses. In addition, it operates cruise liners; and provides incoming agency services.

