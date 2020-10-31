U.S. Global Investors (GROW) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, November 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ:GROW traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $2.57. The company had a trading volume of 49,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,876. U.S. Global Investors has a 1-year low of $0.80 and a 1-year high of $3.90. The stock has a market cap of $38.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.42 and a beta of 2.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.51.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 14th will be issued a $0.0025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 11th. This represents a $0.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GROW. TheStreet raised shares of U.S. Global Investors from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of U.S. Global Investors from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st.

U.S. Global Investors Company Profile

U.S. Global Investors, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to investment companies. It also provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. The firm manages equity and fixed income mutual funds for its clients. It also manages hedge funds. The firm also manages exchange traded funds.

