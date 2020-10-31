U.S. Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

U.S. Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “U.S. Well Services Inc. is a special purpose acquisition company. It aims to acquire one and more businesses and assets, via a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase and reorganization. “

NASDAQ USWS traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.31. 514,462 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,221,671. U.S. Well Services has a 1 year low of $0.23 and a 1 year high of $2.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.86 million, a P/E ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 2.18.

U.S. Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $39.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.80 million. U.S. Well Services had a negative return on equity of 154.88% and a negative net margin of 64.10%. As a group, equities analysts predict that U.S. Well Services will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Well Services in the second quarter worth about $58,000. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in U.S. Well Services by 239.0% during the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 485,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 342,476 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in U.S. Well Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in U.S. Well Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.92% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Well Services Company Profile

U.S. Well Services, Inc operates as an oilfield service company in the United States. It provides hydraulic fracturing services to the oil and natural gas exploration and production companies. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

