Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Bought by AlphaStar Capital Management LLC

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,015 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 100.0% in the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 120 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 196.8% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 78.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on UNP shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $198.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $225.00 to $223.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.63.

Shares of NYSE:UNP traded up $1.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $177.19. The stock had a trading volume of 3,747,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,615,385. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $105.08 and a 1 year high of $210.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $197.87 and its 200-day moving average is $178.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.02.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.05). Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.54% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.93 EPS for the current year.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,376 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.51, for a total transaction of $1,051,061.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,230,714.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.79, for a total transaction of $193,790.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,648 shares in the company, valued at $14,466,035.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,876 shares of company stock valued at $1,530,542. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

