Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.96 EPS

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The health services provider reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.96, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 6.53%. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Universal Health Services stock opened at $109.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $9.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.08. Universal Health Services has a fifty-two week low of $65.20 and a fifty-two week high of $148.27.

Several research firms recently commented on UHS. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Universal Health Services from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Universal Health Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Universal Health Services from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Universal Health Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $138.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, September 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.75.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, outpatient facilities, and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other segments. Its hospital offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

