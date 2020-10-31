Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $18.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 13.49% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania is a bank holding company. It owns all of the capital stock of Union National Bank and Trust Company, Pennview Savings Bank, Univest Realty Corporation, Univest Leasing Corporation, Univest Delaware, Inc., Univest Financial Services Corporation, Univest Insurance Company, and Univest Electronic Services Corporation. “

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Univest Financial from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Univest Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Univest Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Univest Financial from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.25.

Shares of UVSP stock traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $15.86. 102,735 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 115,513. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.77. The company has a market capitalization of $463.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.03. Univest Financial has a twelve month low of $13.20 and a twelve month high of $27.54.

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.18. Univest Financial had a net margin of 12.95% and a return on equity of 5.56%. Equities research analysts forecast that Univest Financial will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Univest Financial by 529.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 5,539 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Univest Financial by 9.7% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,796,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,811,000 after purchasing an additional 159,544 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Univest Financial during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Univest Financial by 8.7% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Univest Financial by 5.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 241,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,903,000 after purchasing an additional 13,041 shares in the last quarter. 70.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania offers banking products and services. The bank offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. It's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. It provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases.

