USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “USANA Health Sciences Inc. develops and manufactures high-quality nutritional, personal care and weight management products. The company’s three primary product lines consist of nutritional, personal care and weight management products. The company’s products are distributed primarily through a network marketing system. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd.

Shares of USNA traded down $2.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $75.65. 109,893 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 183,896. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $77.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.88. USANA Health Sciences has a twelve month low of $43.01 and a twelve month high of $92.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 1.03.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.15. USANA Health Sciences had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 32.87%. The company had revenue of $298.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. USANA Health Sciences’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that USANA Health Sciences will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

In other USANA Health Sciences news, COO Walter Noot sold 351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.74, for a total value of $29,743.74. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,470.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert A. Sinnott sold 318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.74, for a total transaction of $26,947.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,043 shares in the company, valued at $512,083.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 607,998 shares of company stock worth $48,659,501 over the last quarter. 45.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in USANA Health Sciences in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. CWM LLC grew its position in USANA Health Sciences by 89.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in USANA Health Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth $77,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in USANA Health Sciences in the 1st quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in USANA Health Sciences by 235.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.47% of the company’s stock.

USANA Health Sciences Company Profile

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products, which provide macro-nutrition.

