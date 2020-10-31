Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Acquired by Empirical Finance LLC

Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 22.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,795 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,066 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 912,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,337,000 after purchasing an additional 17,861 shares during the period. Lucas Capital Management raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lucas Capital Management now owns 71,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,922,000 after purchasing an additional 2,778 shares during the period. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,209,000. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. Finally, Claybrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 61.6% in the 3rd quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC now owns 54,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,237,000 after purchasing an additional 20,838 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $39.45 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.34. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $28.46 and a 12 month high of $44.67.

