Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (VCIT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.20 on November 5th

Posted by on Oct 31st, 2020

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, October 30th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.201 per share on Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 2nd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20.

Shares of NASDAQ VCIT traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $95.46. 2,528,664 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,603,505. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $78.82 and a 1 year high of $97.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.69.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

Dividend History for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT)

