Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (VCIT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.20 on November 5th

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, October 30th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.201 per share on Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 2nd. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20.

VCIT traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $95.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,528,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,603,505. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $95.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.69. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $78.82 and a 52-week high of $97.19.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

