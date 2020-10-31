Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (VCIT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.20 on November 5th

Posted by on Oct 31st, 2020

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, October 30th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.201 per share on Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 2nd. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20.

VCIT traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $95.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,528,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,603,505. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $95.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.69. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $78.82 and a 52-week high of $97.19.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

See Also: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Dividend History for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit