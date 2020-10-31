Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOE) Shares Sold by Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 8.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 226 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 243,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,318,000 after acquiring an additional 10,948 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,569,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,854,000 after purchasing an additional 114,864 shares during the period. Marotta Asset Management grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 179,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,142,000 after purchasing an additional 28,707 shares during the period. Windsor Group LTD grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 7,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 2,111 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 55,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,319,000 after purchasing an additional 3,951 shares during the period.

VOE traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $101.88. 352,627 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 553,870. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.55. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $67.66 and a 1-year high of $122.20.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

