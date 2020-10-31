Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) to Issue $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, October 30th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.038 per share on Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 2nd.

NASDAQ:VGSH opened at $62.04 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $60.05 and a 1-year high of $62.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.15.

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

