Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) Shares Sold by Empirical Finance LLC

Empirical Finance LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 251 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $1,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BND. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 310.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 6,285 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 162.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,922,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,871,123,000 after buying an additional 13,558,423 shares during the period. Red Spruce Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $396,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 49.5% during the second quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 2,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 18.3% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 187,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,599,000 after purchasing an additional 29,036 shares during the period.

BND opened at $87.58 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $76.49 and a 1-year high of $89.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $88.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.12.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

