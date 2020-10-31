Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (BND) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 2nd

Posted by on Oct 31st, 2020

Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, October 30th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.151 per share on Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 2nd. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.

BND opened at $87.58 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $88.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.12. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $76.49 and a 12-month high of $89.59.

Featured Article: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Dividend History for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit