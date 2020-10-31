Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (BND) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 2nd

Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, October 30th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.151 per share on Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 2nd. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.

BND opened at $87.58 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $88.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.12. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $76.49 and a 12-month high of $89.59.

