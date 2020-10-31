Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (BNDX) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 2nd

Posted by on Oct 31st, 2020

Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, October 30th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.047 per share on Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 2nd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

Shares of BNDX stock opened at $58.34 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.73. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $53.89 and a one year high of $58.66.

