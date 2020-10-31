Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (BNDW) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 2nd

Posted by on Oct 31st, 2020

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, October 30th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.101 per share on Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 2nd. This is an increase from Vanguard Total World Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

Shares of NASDAQ BNDW opened at $81.58 on Friday. Vanguard Total World Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.00 and a fifty-two week high of $82.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $81.79 and a 200-day moving average of $81.43.

Featured Story: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Dividend History for Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW)

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit