Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Shares Sold by Convergence Investment Partners LLC

Convergence Investment Partners LLC lowered its stake in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) by 13.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,001 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Vistra were worth $735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in Vistra by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 51,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 9,700 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Vistra by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,559,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,659,000 after acquiring an additional 596,348 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in shares of Vistra by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 11,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in shares of Vistra by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 49,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after acquiring an additional 11,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vistra during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,551,000. 93.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VST stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.37. The company had a trading volume of 3,819,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,243,408. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.91. Vistra Corp. has a 52-week low of $11.30 and a 52-week high of $27.96. The stock has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.85, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Vistra (NYSE:VST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.13). Vistra had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 8.57%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Vistra Corp. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be paid a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.09%.

In other Vistra news, CEO Curtis A. Morgan purchased 41,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.19 per share, for a total transaction of $748,991.44. Also, Director Scott B. Helm purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.19 per share, for a total transaction of $363,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 190,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,462,957.63. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VST. ValuEngine lowered Vistra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vistra from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Vistra from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Vistra from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.33.

Vistra Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity business in the United States. It operates through Retail, ERCOT, PJM, NY/NE, MISO, and Asset Closure segments. The company retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States.

