Wabtec (NYSE:WAB) Price Target Lowered to $77.00 at Morgan Stanley

Wabtec (NYSE:WAB) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $77.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Wabtec from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine cut Wabtec from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Wabtec from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Wolfe Research cut Wabtec from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut Wabtec from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $73.78.

Shares of NYSE:WAB traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $59.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,784,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,448,183. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $11.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.59, a P/E/G ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.53. Wabtec has a fifty-two week low of $35.07 and a fifty-two week high of $81.75.

Wabtec (NYSE:WAB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The transportation company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Wabtec had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 5.29%. The company’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Wabtec will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. Wabtec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.51%.

In other Wabtec news, Director Linda S. Harty bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $61.93 per share, with a total value of $309,650.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 13,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $828,747.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Erwan Faiveley sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.23, for a total value of $3,361,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,026 shares in the company, valued at $606,817.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in Wabtec in the 3rd quarter valued at $124,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Wabtec by 118.9% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,130 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Wabtec by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 3,509 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma bought a new stake in shares of Wabtec during the 3rd quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wabtec during the 3rd quarter valued at $261,000. 88.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wabtec

Wabtec Corporation provides technology-based equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit vehicle industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Freight and Transit. The Freight segment manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives; builds new commuter locomotives; rebuilds freight locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, signal design, and engineering services; and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

