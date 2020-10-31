Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Holdings Raised by AlphaStar Capital Management LLC

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 23.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,844 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 533 shares during the quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Tatro Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tatro Capital LLC now owns 2,209 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 488 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,431 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. X Square Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 2,990 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BSW Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 2,207 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded down $1.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $138.75. 6,202,739 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,405,301. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.00 and a 1-year high of $151.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $140.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $393.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.13, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The retailer reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $137.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.77 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 752,085 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.20, for a total value of $103,186,062.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,323,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,553,595,176. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.22, for a total transaction of $10,983,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,858,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $240,100,193.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,011,690 shares of company stock valued at $138,850,587. Corporate insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WMT shares. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $144.00 target price (up from $142.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $144.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Cfra reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Walmart has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.46.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

