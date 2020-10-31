Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) Price Target Increased to $124.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) had its price target upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $122.00 to $124.00 in a report released on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Waste Connections from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Waste Connections from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Waste Connections from $120.00 to $119.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday. UBS Group increased their price objective on Waste Connections from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Waste Connections from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $111.43.

WCN stock traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $99.32. 1,300,926 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 980,690. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Waste Connections has a 52-week low of $70.87 and a 52-week high of $106.09. The company has a market cap of $26.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $102.41 and its 200-day moving average is $96.55.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.06. Waste Connections had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 10.44%. Equities research analysts expect that Waste Connections will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be given a $0.154 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is 27.21%.

In related news, VP James Little sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.95, for a total value of $509,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,244,327.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Ronald J. Mittelstaedt sold 48,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.19, for a total value of $4,890,674.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 142,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,308,234.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Waste Connections in the third quarter worth $29,000. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Waste Connections in the second quarter worth $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Waste Connections in the third quarter worth $31,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Waste Connections in the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Waste Connections by 27.2% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 467 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 80.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

