Waters (NYSE:WAT) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Waters (NYSE:WAT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $236.00 price objective on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Waters reported third quarter results wherein both earnings and revenues surpassed the estimates. Strong performance in the Americas and Europe drove the top-line growth. Further, solid momentum across pharmaceutical and industrial end-markets contributed well. Additionally, the improved performance delivered by the Waters segment was a positive. Further, solid momentum across new product lines like BioAccord and Cyclic IMS was a tailwind. The company’s growing investments in LC, LC-MS and chemistry categories are aiding it in gaining traction in large molecule market. Also, growing momentum across biomedical research applications is a positive. However, coronavirus pandemic remains a major headwind. As a result, sluggishness in the demand environment is a concern. Notably, the company has underperformed its industry on a year-to-date”

WAT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Waters from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Waters from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Waters from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Waters from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Waters from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $200.20.

Waters stock traded down $2.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $222.82. 506,978 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 552,239. Waters has a twelve month low of $154.39 and a twelve month high of $245.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $204.69 and a 200-day moving average of $200.47. The company has a market cap of $13.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.75, a P/E/G ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.97.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.23. Waters had a net margin of 22.61% and a negative return on equity of 349.31%. Equities research analysts forecast that Waters will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Michael C. Harrington sold 24,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.75, for a total value of $5,260,200.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,701,404.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ian King sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.44, for a total transaction of $2,621,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,757,168. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WAT. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Waters by 110.0% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 168 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waters in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Waters in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Waters by 14.3% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 518 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Waters in the second quarter valued at about $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.80% of the company’s stock.

About Waters

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

