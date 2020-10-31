Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,448 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $755,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covenant Asset Management LLC raised its position in L3Harris Technologies by 2.2% during the third quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 7,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC increased its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 23.9% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 53.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 38,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,513,000 after purchasing an additional 13,373 shares during the last quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $652,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 25,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,408,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. 82.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LHX stock traded down $1.84 during trading on Friday, hitting $161.11. 1,984,831 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,520,749. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $142.01 and a 52-week high of $230.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $175.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $180.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.10. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 7.21%. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.58 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 33.73%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LHX. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 20th. Cowen began coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Sunday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $250.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $248.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $240.11.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

