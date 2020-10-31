Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,916 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the third quarter worth $28,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the second quarter worth $32,000. Red Cedar Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 588.2% in the second quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC now owns 117 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the second quarter worth $49,000. 68.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 300 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.69, for a total transaction of $106,707.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,433 shares in the company, valued at $1,576,773.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,250 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.84, for a total transaction of $419,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,562,912.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,804 shares of company stock worth $5,460,267 over the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on COST. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $321.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, August 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $363.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $375.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $368.54.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST traded down $7.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $357.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,724,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,919,916. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $358.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $328.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $157.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.69. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $271.28 and a 12-month high of $384.87.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The retailer reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.28. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The company had revenue of $52.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.69 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.64%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

