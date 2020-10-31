Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 7,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC owned 0.12% of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of QEFA. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 243,900.0% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,439 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $238,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 23.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $311,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 87.1% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 7,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 3,266 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA QEFA traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $59.71. 60,348 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,737. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.23. SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF has a 1-year low of $46.34 and a 1-year high of $68.04.

