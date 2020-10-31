Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Purchases 1,328 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 10.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 110.5% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Dominion Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in Dominion Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Blue Square Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Dominion Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. 66.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Shares of Dominion Energy stock traded down $0.61 on Friday, reaching $80.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,503,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,995,243. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.79 and a 52 week high of $90.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $67.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.57, a P/E/G ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 0.36.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 3.77%. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. Dominion Energy’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Thomas F. Farrell II sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.63, for a total transaction of $4,031,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,101,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,777,177.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on D. Wolfe Research raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Dominion Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Dominion Energy from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. KeyCorp cut shares of Dominion Energy to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Dominion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.06.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Dominion Energy Virginia segment engages in the regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Gas Transmission & Storage segment operates interstate natural gas transmission pipelines and underground storage systems, as well as engages in nonregulated retail natural gas marketing, and development of renewable natural gas and LNG infrastructure.

Featured Article: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.