Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Sells 1,178 Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,178 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $757,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG grew its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 41.4% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,398,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,874,657 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 10.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,464,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,026,000 after buying an additional 332,920 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 14,060.1% during the second quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 2,515,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,365,000 after buying an additional 2,497,496 shares during the last quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 7,296.7% during the second quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 2,417,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,134,000 after buying an additional 2,384,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 393.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,902,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516,688 shares during the last quarter.

PGX stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.64. 3,760,008 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,458,756. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 52 week low of $9.71 and a 52 week high of $15.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.49.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

