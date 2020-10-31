Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Sells 253 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 253 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 249.3% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Mondelez International during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Mondelez International during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in Mondelez International during the third quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. increased its position in Mondelez International by 26.9% during the second quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. 75.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $53.12. 6,574,122 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,201,732. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.19 and a 1 year high of $59.96. The company has a market cap of $75.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.32, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.09.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.07. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 13.31%. The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MDLZ shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.38.

In other news, Director Peter W. May sold 233,136 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.50, for a total transaction of $12,939,048.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $706,348.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 1,160,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total value of $64,495,548.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $707,112.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,876,741 shares of company stock worth $104,281,881 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

