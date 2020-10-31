Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Sells 312 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 312 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of EFA. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. CNB Bank boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 150.4% during the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 143.6% in the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $61.39. 35,889,935 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,103,164. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $45.72 and a 52-week high of $70.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $64.40 and its 200-day moving average is $61.79.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

See Also: Technical Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.