Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.31

Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 29th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.31 per share on Monday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 6th.

Weis Markets has raised its dividend by 3.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of Weis Markets stock opened at $45.41 on Friday. Weis Markets has a one year low of $32.44 and a one year high of $59.39. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 0.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.77.

Weis Markets (NYSE:WMK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Weis Markets had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 2.62%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter.

About Weis Markets

Weis Markets, Inc engages in the retail sale of food in Pennsylvania and surrounding states. The company's retail food stores sell groceries, dairy products, frozen foods, meats, seafood, fresh produce, floral, pharmacy services, deli products, prepared foods, bakery products, beer and wine, and fuel; and general merchandise items, such as health and beauty care, and household products.

