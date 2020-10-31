Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Sold by Convergence Investment Partners LLC

Convergence Investment Partners LLC reduced its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 52.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 49,316 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WFC. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 8,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 8,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 41,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $982,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buckhead Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 50,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WFC traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.45. 34,608,757 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,535,098. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $20.76 and a fifty-two week high of $54.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $88.38 billion, a PE ratio of 57.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.50.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.03). Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 3.18%. The company had revenue of $18.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.13%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on WFC shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Wells Fargo & Company to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.98.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

