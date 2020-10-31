Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO) Short Interest Update

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, an increase of 92.3% from the September 30th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of GDO traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.53. 46,957 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,680. Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund has a 1-year low of $11.10 and a 1-year high of $18.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.63.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.101 per share. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 9.4% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 7.2% during the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 44,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 1.8% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 265,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,834,000 after acquiring an additional 4,565 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 1.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 676,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,284,000 after acquiring an additional 8,016 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 6.0% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 166,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,734,000 after acquiring an additional 9,494 shares during the period.

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

