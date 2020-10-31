Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO) Short Interest Update

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, an increase of 92.3% from the September 30th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Shares of GDO traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.53. 46,957 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,680. Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund has a 1-year low of $11.10 and a 1-year high of $18.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.63.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.101 per share. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th.
Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Company Profile
Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.
