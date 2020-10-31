Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Strong Sell

Posted by on Oct 31st, 2020

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Whirlpool from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $136.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Raymond James reissued a hold rating on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Whirlpool from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Whirlpool from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $163.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $183.88.

Shares of NYSE:WHR traded down $1.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $184.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 827,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 905,642. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Whirlpool has a 12 month low of $64.00 and a 12 month high of $207.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $187.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $150.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a PE ratio of 14.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.01.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $6.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.50 by $3.41. Whirlpool had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 22.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.97 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Whirlpool will post 13.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. This is a positive change from Whirlpool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.00%.

In other news, VP Christopher S. Conley sold 292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.97, for a total transaction of $57,223.24. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $223,405.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gilles Morel sold 2,106 shares of Whirlpool stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.03, for a total transaction of $412,839.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,296 shares in the company, valued at $450,084.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WHR. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Whirlpool by 45.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,852,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,584,000 after buying an additional 1,522,984 shares during the period. Sound Shore Management Inc CT purchased a new position in Whirlpool during the second quarter valued at approximately $90,471,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Whirlpool by 101.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 965,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,065,000 after buying an additional 486,408 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK purchased a new position in Whirlpool during the second quarter valued at approximately $18,143,000. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY increased its holdings in Whirlpool by 39.9% during the second quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 365,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,320,000 after buying an additional 104,252 shares during the period. 98.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking appliances and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories.

Read More: Understanding the two types of arbitrage

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Analyst Recommendations for Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR)

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit