Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Strong Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Whirlpool from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $136.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Raymond James reissued a hold rating on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Whirlpool from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Whirlpool from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $163.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $183.88.

Shares of NYSE:WHR traded down $1.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $184.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 827,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 905,642. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Whirlpool has a 12 month low of $64.00 and a 12 month high of $207.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $187.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $150.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a PE ratio of 14.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.01.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $6.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.50 by $3.41. Whirlpool had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 22.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.97 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Whirlpool will post 13.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. This is a positive change from Whirlpool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.00%.

In other news, VP Christopher S. Conley sold 292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.97, for a total transaction of $57,223.24. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $223,405.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gilles Morel sold 2,106 shares of Whirlpool stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.03, for a total transaction of $412,839.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,296 shares in the company, valued at $450,084.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WHR. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Whirlpool by 45.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,852,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,584,000 after buying an additional 1,522,984 shares during the period. Sound Shore Management Inc CT purchased a new position in Whirlpool during the second quarter valued at approximately $90,471,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Whirlpool by 101.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 965,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,065,000 after buying an additional 486,408 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK purchased a new position in Whirlpool during the second quarter valued at approximately $18,143,000. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY increased its holdings in Whirlpool by 39.9% during the second quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 365,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,320,000 after buying an additional 104,252 shares during the period. 98.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking appliances and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories.

