WPP’s (WPP) Underperform Rating Reaffirmed at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reissued their underperform rating on shares of WPP (NYSE:WPP) in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of WPP in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WPP from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of WPP in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of WPP in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on WPP in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set an underperform rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $68.00.

Shares of WPP stock traded up $0.64 on Friday, hitting $39.95. 209,198 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 241,532. WPP has a 12 month low of $27.18 and a 12 month high of $70.80. The stock has a market cap of $9.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.82 and a 200 day moving average of $39.18.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be issued a $0.6594 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a yield of 1.6%. WPP’s payout ratio is presently 26.05%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WPP. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of WPP by 2,294.3% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 838 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of WPP in the second quarter valued at about $107,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of WPP by 13.5% in the second quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of WPP by 24.1% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,363 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WPP in the first quarter valued at about $177,000. 3.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WPP Company Profile

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

