WPX Energy (WPX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 2nd. Analysts expect WPX Energy to post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter.

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.10. WPX Energy had a positive return on equity of 3.78% and a negative net margin of 29.90%. The firm had revenue of $33.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $593.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 95.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect WPX Energy to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get WPX Energy alerts:

WPX traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,452,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,054,633. WPX Energy has a twelve month low of $1.94 and a twelve month high of $14.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.92, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 3.40.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered WPX Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler raised WPX Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Raymond James lowered their target price on WPX Energy from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Truist raised WPX Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on WPX Energy from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.04.

WPX Energy Company Profile

WPX Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, engages in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties in the United States. It produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company operates 688 wells and owns interests in 787 wells covering an area of approximately 122,000 net acres located in Delaware Basin, Texas, and New Mexico; and operates 404 wells and owns interests in 104 wells that covers an area of approximately 87,000 net acres situated in the Williston Basin, North Dakota.

Featured Story: Float

Receive News & Ratings for WPX Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WPX Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.