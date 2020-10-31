WPX Energy (WPX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 2nd. Analysts expect WPX Energy to post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter.
WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.10. WPX Energy had a positive return on equity of 3.78% and a negative net margin of 29.90%. The firm had revenue of $33.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $593.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 95.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect WPX Energy to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
WPX traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,452,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,054,633. WPX Energy has a twelve month low of $1.94 and a twelve month high of $14.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.92, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 3.40.
WPX Energy Company Profile
WPX Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, engages in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties in the United States. It produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company operates 688 wells and owns interests in 787 wells covering an area of approximately 122,000 net acres located in Delaware Basin, Texas, and New Mexico; and operates 404 wells and owns interests in 104 wells that covers an area of approximately 87,000 net acres situated in the Williston Basin, North Dakota.
