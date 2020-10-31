Xcel Energy Inc. (NYSE:XEL) Shares Bought by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NYSE:XEL) by 64.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 26,526 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $4,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in XEL. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 3.7% during the third quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,197 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Townsend & Associates Inc increased its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 0.7% during the third quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 23,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 2.2% during the second quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 7,698 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC increased its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 7.1% during the second quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 2.0% during the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 9,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

XEL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Argus lowered shares of Xcel Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Xcel Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.14.

In other Xcel Energy news, CEO Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 99,798 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.31, for a total transaction of $7,116,595.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 361,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,795,180.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy stock traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $70.03. The stock had a trading volume of 2,393,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,176,338. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.77. Xcel Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.58 and a twelve month high of $74.41.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

Further Reading: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xcel Energy Inc. (NYSE:XEL).

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.