Zacks: Analysts Expect 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Brokerages expect 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) to announce earnings per share of ($0.08) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for 3D Systems’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.05) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.13). 3D Systems reported earnings of ($0.04) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 100%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that 3D Systems will report full-year earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.35) to ($0.18). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.06) to $0.31. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for 3D Systems.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The 3D printing company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). 3D Systems had a negative return on equity of 11.75% and a negative net margin of 13.84%. The firm had revenue of $112.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.58 million.

DDD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of 3D Systems in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $5.40 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of 3D Systems in a research report on Friday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.63.

Shares of 3D Systems stock traded down $0.41 on Friday, reaching $5.69. 3,535,556 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,711,211. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.86 and its 200-day moving average is $6.63. 3D Systems has a one year low of $4.60 and a one year high of $12.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market cap of $689.26 million, a PE ratio of -8.25 and a beta of 1.49.

In other 3D Systems news, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $128,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 207,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,663,608. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Graves purchased 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.39 per share, with a total value of $91,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 459,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,474,958.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of 3D Systems by 61.8% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 347,853 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after acquiring an additional 132,919 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of 3D Systems by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 39,861 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 11,733 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in 3D Systems by 177.2% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 81,694 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 52,221 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC lifted its position in 3D Systems by 4.0% in the third quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 136,200 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in 3D Systems by 36.2% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 39,545 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.34% of the company’s stock.

3D Systems Company Profile

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions worldwide. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, and color jet printers that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts under the Accura, DuraForm, LaserForm, CastForm, and VisiJet brand names.

