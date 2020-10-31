Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Black Stone Minerals LP (NYSE:BSM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $82.91 Million

Equities research analysts expect Black Stone Minerals LP (NYSE:BSM) to report $82.91 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Black Stone Minerals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $66.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $91.60 million. Black Stone Minerals posted sales of $137.37 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 39.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Black Stone Minerals will report full-year sales of $398.31 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $393.62 million to $405.30 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $321.62 million, with estimates ranging from $279.00 million to $373.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Black Stone Minerals.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.24). Black Stone Minerals had a return on equity of 22.91% and a net margin of 36.26%. The firm had revenue of $38.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.96 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BSM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Black Stone Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Raymond James raised Black Stone Minerals from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, ValuEngine cut Black Stone Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.13.

BSM stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.05. 356,443 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 421,516. Black Stone Minerals has a 52-week low of $4.04 and a 52-week high of $13.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 14.61 and a current ratio of 14.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.18 and a 200-day moving average of $6.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.50.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.92%. Black Stone Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.72%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,175,599 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $14,862,000 after purchasing an additional 671,509 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 376,782 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,449,000 after purchasing an additional 62,510 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 1.5% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 280,448 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 4,022 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the second quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Black Stone Minerals by 93.7% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 350,415 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,278,000 after acquiring an additional 169,551 shares in the last quarter. 22.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Black Stone Minerals Company Profile

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests in the United States. The company owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.9 million acres, and overriding royalty interests in 2.1 million acres located in 41 states and 64 onshore basins in the continental United States.

