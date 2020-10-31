Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Easterly Government Properties Inc (NYSE:DEA) Will Post Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Easterly Government Properties Inc (NYSE:DEA) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.31 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Easterly Government Properties’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.31. Easterly Government Properties reported earnings per share of $0.29 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Easterly Government Properties will report full year earnings of $1.24 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.23 to $1.24. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.26 to $1.27. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Easterly Government Properties.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $60.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.78 million. Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 0.60% and a net margin of 3.10%. The business’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DEA shares. Citigroup cut their price target on Easterly Government Properties from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 24th. TheStreet cut Easterly Government Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised Easterly Government Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Easterly Government Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.33.

NYSE DEA traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 534,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 740,363. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.07. Easterly Government Properties has a 52 week low of $19.00 and a 52 week high of $29.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 209.00 and a beta of 0.47.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.98%. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.67%.

In related news, CEO William C. Trimble sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.52, for a total transaction of $140,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 100,264 shares in the company, valued at $2,257,945.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 5,000 shares of Easterly Government Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.59, for a total transaction of $127,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 16,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $410,182.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,750 shares of company stock worth $1,384,375 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 3,441 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,074,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,387,000 after purchasing an additional 235,933 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 122,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,027,000 after purchasing an additional 25,373 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 47,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the 2nd quarter worth $229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.77% of the company’s stock.

Easterly Government Properties Company Profile

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

