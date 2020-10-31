Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Fly Leasing Limited (NYSE:FLY) to Announce $0.35 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Fly Leasing Limited (NYSE:FLY) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.35 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Fly Leasing’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.22 and the highest is $0.46. Fly Leasing posted earnings of $1.93 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 81.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Fly Leasing will report full-year earnings of $1.67 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.44 to $2.85. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Fly Leasing.

Fly Leasing (NYSE:FLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The transportation company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $79.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.99 million. Fly Leasing had a return on equity of 22.13% and a net margin of 35.28%.

FLY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Fly Leasing from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fly Leasing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of Fly Leasing stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.93. 386,696 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 331,832. The stock has a market cap of $183.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.17. Fly Leasing has a 12-month low of $3.41 and a 12-month high of $23.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fly Leasing by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 3,045,725 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,005,000 after buying an additional 448,779 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Fly Leasing by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,251,177 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,848,000 after purchasing an additional 33,543 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Fly Leasing by 2,010.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 453,811 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,725,000 after purchasing an additional 432,306 shares during the last quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fly Leasing by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 367,339 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,015,000 after purchasing an additional 78,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Fly Leasing by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 312,227 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,563,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.89% of the company’s stock.

Fly Leasing Limited, through its subsidiaries, purchases and leases commercial aircraft under multi-year contracts to various airlines worldwide. As of December 31, 2018, it had a portfolio of 101 aircraft, including 90 narrow-body passenger aircraft and 11 wide-body passenger aircraft, as well as 7 engines.

