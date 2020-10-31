Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) Given New $165.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $120.00 to $165.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

ZEN has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Zendesk from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. ValuEngine raised Zendesk from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Zendesk from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Zendesk from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Zendesk from $91.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zendesk presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $116.25.

Shares of NYSE:ZEN traded up $4.91 during trading on Friday, hitting $110.94. 4,249,140 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,916,652. The stock has a market cap of $12.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.66 and a beta of 1.27. Zendesk has a fifty-two week low of $50.23 and a fifty-two week high of $117.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $104.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $261.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.77 million. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 22.55% and a negative net margin of 19.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Zendesk will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

In other Zendesk news, insider John Geschke sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.66, for a total transaction of $504,130.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,171,527.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director L Michelle Wilson sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.77, for a total value of $1,775,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 112,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,956,354.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 111,938 shares of company stock worth $10,276,003. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZEN. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Zendesk by 328.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 34,893 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,089,000 after buying an additional 26,753 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in Zendesk by 208.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 308,415 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,304,000 after buying an additional 208,399 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Zendesk by 135.8% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 31,963 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,824,000 after buying an additional 18,410 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Zendesk by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,253 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Zendesk by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 868 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. 97.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zendesk Company Profile

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, and the Asia Pacific. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

