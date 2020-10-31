Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Stock Price Down 5.1%

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) dropped 5.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $483.50 and last traded at $489.68. Approximately 9,177,859 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 10,392,714 shares. The stock had previously closed at $516.01.

ZM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson increased their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $460.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $411.00 to $501.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. FBN Securities increased their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $250.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $450.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $350.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Zoom Video Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $407.92.

The firm has a market cap of $131.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 590.91, a P/E/G ratio of 12.42 and a beta of -1.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $482.47 and a 200 day moving average of $293.79.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 31st. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $663.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.37 million. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 27.93% and a net margin of 17.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 354.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 70,143 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.57, for a total value of $16,523,586.51. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 177,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,763,263.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bart Swanson sold 2,000 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.88, for a total value of $707,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $707,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 325,084 shares of company stock worth $125,792,102 in the last ninety days. 24.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 257.1% in the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 37.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's product portfolio includes Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables sharing messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

