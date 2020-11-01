$0.02 EPS Expected for One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) to announce $0.02 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for One Stop Systems’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.03 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.00. One Stop Systems reported earnings per share of $0.05 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 60%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, November 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that One Stop Systems will report full-year earnings of $0.06 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.08. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.24. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow One Stop Systems.

One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $11.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.75 million. One Stop Systems had a net margin of 0.91% and a return on equity of 1.92%.

OSS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of One Stop Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of One Stop Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of One Stop Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. One Stop Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.94.

NASDAQ:OSS traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.24. The stock had a trading volume of 81,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,641. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.06 and a beta of 2.04. One Stop Systems has a twelve month low of $0.59 and a twelve month high of $3.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.07.

In other news, major shareholder Steve D. Cooper sold 47,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.68, for a total transaction of $127,970.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider James M. Reardon sold 11,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.47, for a total transaction of $29,496.74. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,191,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,943,192.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 116,823 shares of company stock valued at $306,844. 25.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in One Stop Systems stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 35,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.21% of One Stop Systems at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.52% of the company’s stock.

About One Stop Systems

One Stop Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets custom high-speed computing systems for high-performance edge computing applications in the United States and internationally. Its systems are built using the graphical processing unit (GPU) and solid-state flash technologies. The company provides GPU appliances that are fully integrated computer clusters; GPU expansion units, which could add hundreds or thousands of computing cores with hundreds of teraflops of computing performance to virtually any OEM server; flash storage and network appliances that are networked storage appliances optimized for the environment and system software of its customers; and flash storage arrays, which provide hundreds of terabytes of storage and millions of input/output operations per second with flash memory.

