-$0.10 Earnings Per Share Expected for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc (NYSE:SOI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc (NYSE:SOI) to announce ($0.10) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.12) to ($0.08). Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure reported earnings of $0.20 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 150%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure will report full year earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.08) to $0.00. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.11) to $0.24. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 1.00%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SOI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.50.

NYSE:SOI traded up $0.13 on Friday, reaching $5.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 230,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 429,735. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has a 12-month low of $4.50 and a 12-month high of $14.75. The company has a quick ratio of 7.23, a current ratio of 7.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $268.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -593.00 and a beta of 2.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.93.

In other news, Director James R. Burke sold 7,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.31, for a total transaction of $53,399.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 15.03% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,469,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,324,000 after purchasing an additional 46,200 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 836,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,394,000 after purchasing an additional 23,103 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 741,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,504,000 after purchasing an additional 113,933 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 436,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after purchasing an additional 29,555 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,636,000. 54.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc manufactures and rents mobile proppant and chemical management systems to unload, store, and deliver proppant and chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites in the United States. Its systems to transfer large quantities of proppant and chemicals to the well sites.

