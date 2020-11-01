$0.11 EPS Expected for AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) This Quarter

Analysts expect that AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.11 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for AdaptHealth’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.08 and the highest is $0.14. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AdaptHealth will report full-year earnings of $0.47 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.58. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.47 to $0.99. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow AdaptHealth.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $232.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.36 million.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of AdaptHealth in a research report on Monday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of AdaptHealth from $10.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of AdaptHealth from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of AdaptHealth from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AdaptHealth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AdaptHealth has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.29.

AdaptHealth stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.30. 206,064 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 338,760. AdaptHealth has a 12 month low of $7.82 and a 12 month high of $29.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.00 and a beta of -0.02.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in AdaptHealth by 93.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in AdaptHealth by 129.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in AdaptHealth during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in AdaptHealth during the 3rd quarter worth $78,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in AdaptHealth during the 2nd quarter worth $77,000. 12.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AdaptHealth

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home healthcare equipment, medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, including CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; home medical equipment (HME) to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

