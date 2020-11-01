$0.12 EPS Expected for Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) will report $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Outfront Media’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.10 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.14. Outfront Media reported earnings per share of $0.64 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 81.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Outfront Media will report full year earnings of $0.54 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.49 to $1.68. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Outfront Media.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.23). Outfront Media had a return on equity of 2.96% and a net margin of 2.03%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on OUT. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Outfront Media in a research note on Friday, August 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of Outfront Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Outfront Media from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, September 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Outfront Media has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.43.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OUT. Eminence Capital LP grew its stake in Outfront Media by 74.2% during the 2nd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 6,327,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,659,000 after acquiring an additional 2,695,228 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Outfront Media by 153.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,114,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,956,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280,983 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Outfront Media in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,269,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Outfront Media by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,128,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,354,000 after acquiring an additional 822,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Outfront Media by 83.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,434,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,323,000 after acquiring an additional 654,474 shares during the last quarter. 94.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OUT stock traded down $0.31 on Friday, reaching $13.11. 2,070,722 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,090,134. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. Outfront Media has a 1 year low of $7.07 and a 1 year high of $31.20.

Outfront Media Company Profile

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

