-$0.37 EPS Expected for Apache Co. (NYSE:APA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Apache Co. (NYSE:APA) will post earnings per share of ($0.37) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Apache’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.10) and the lowest is ($0.78). Apache reported earnings of ($0.29) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 27.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Apache will report full year earnings of ($1.35) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.85) to ($1.02). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.21) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.65) to $0.17. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Apache.

Apache (NYSE:APA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The energy company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $752.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $708.60 million. Apache had a negative return on equity of 1.72% and a negative net margin of 131.89%. The firm’s revenue was down 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 EPS.

APA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank upped their price target on Apache from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apache from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Raymond James decreased their price target on Apache from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Capital One Financial raised Apache from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Apache from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.76.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Apache by 17.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,284,925 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $101,511,000 after buying an additional 3,694,392 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Apache by 144.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,399,276 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $113,391,000 after buying an additional 4,958,949 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Apache by 2.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,206,104 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $56,782,000 after buying an additional 112,482 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apache by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,543,319 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $47,835,000 after purchasing an additional 35,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apache by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,902,556 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $18,017,000 after purchasing an additional 175,071 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APA traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.30. 11,479,710 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,038,486. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 4.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.19 and its 200-day moving average is $12.41. Apache has a 52 week low of $3.80 and a 52 week high of $33.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 21st. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%.

Apache Company Profile

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located in the Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

