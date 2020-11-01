$0.76 Earnings Per Share Expected for Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) to post earnings per share of $0.76 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Sonoco Products’ earnings. Sonoco Products reported earnings per share of $0.75 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sonoco Products will report full year earnings of $3.35 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.35 to $3.36. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.40 to $3.53. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Sonoco Products.

Get Sonoco Products alerts:

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 19.35% and a net margin of 5.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.97 EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SON shares. UBS Group started coverage on Sonoco Products in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine cut Sonoco Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Bank of America cut Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Argus cut Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Sonoco Products from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Sonoco Products has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.90.

Shares of NYSE:SON traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.89. 1,042,564 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 498,133. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.78. Sonoco Products has a fifty-two week low of $37.30 and a fifty-two week high of $62.77.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is presently 48.73%.

In other news, EVP Rodger D. Fuller sold 5,638 shares of Sonoco Products stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.95, for a total value of $309,808.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,048,386.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,074,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $108,485,000 after buying an additional 82,333 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Sonoco Products by 42.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,324,081 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,237,000 after purchasing an additional 397,025 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Sonoco Products by 44.7% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 663,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,864,000 after purchasing an additional 204,910 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Sonoco Products by 0.8% during the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 546,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,576,000 after purchasing an additional 4,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Sonoco Products by 94.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 429,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,895,000 after purchasing an additional 208,247 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.34% of the company’s stock.

About Sonoco Products

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment offers composite and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

Recommended Story: Insider Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sonoco Products (SON)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sonoco Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonoco Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.