$1.93 Million in Sales Expected for Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL) This Quarter

Analysts expect Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL) to report $1.93 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Sol-Gel Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $2.70 million. Sol-Gel Technologies reported sales of $4.73 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 59.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Sol-Gel Technologies will report full year sales of $8.89 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.40 million to $10.87 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $31.90 million, with estimates ranging from $17.90 million to $46.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Sol-Gel Technologies.

Sol-Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 million. Sol-Gel Technologies had a negative net margin of 210.73% and a negative return on equity of 46.18%.

SLGL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sol-Gel Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sol-Gel Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.05.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Sol-Gel Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $90,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Sol-Gel Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $117,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Sol-Gel Technologies by 318.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 13,265 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sol-Gel Technologies by 20.0% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 52,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 8,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Sol-Gel Technologies by 4.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 54,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 2,225 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLGL stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.05. 5,942 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,481. The stock has a market cap of $164.14 million, a P/E ratio of -6.05 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.92. Sol-Gel Technologies has a 52-week low of $5.00 and a 52-week high of $21.00.

Sol-Gel Technologies Company Profile

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd., a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing topical dermatological drug products based on its proprietary microencapsulation delivery system in Israel. The company's lead product candidates include Twyneo, which has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris; Epsolay that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of papulopustular rosacea; SGT-210, a epidermal growth factor receptor inhibitor, which is in development for the treatment of palmoplantar keratoderma and non-melanoma skin cancer; and tapinarof and roflumilast to treat psoriasis and other dermatological indications.

